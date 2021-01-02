शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Drugs Controller General of India Brief Media On COVID19 Vaccine At 11 am, Know All Updates

कोरोना हारेगा : DCGI रविवार सुबह 11 बजे वैक्सीन पर अंतिम फैसला सुनाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 10:57 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन - फोटो : iStock

ख़बर सुनें
देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर चल रही तमाम कवायद के बीच एक अहम खबर आ रही है। इसके तहत ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से रविवार सुबह 11 बजे वैक्सीन से जुड़ी जानकारी साझा की जाएगी। डीडी न्यूज ने अपने एक ट्वीट में यह जानकारी दी है।
india news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

