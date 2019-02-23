शहर चुनें

India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: डीआरआई ने 2 करोड़ की कीमत का 1813 किलो गांजा जब्त किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 01:39 PM IST
1813 किलो गांजा बरामद
1813 किलो गांजा बरामद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम में राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआरआई) ने 1813 किलो गांजा बरामद किया है। ये गांजा एक एंबुलेंस से मिला है। गांजे की कीमत 2 करोड़ 71 लाख 95 हजार रुपये है।
ये खबर जल्द अपडेट की जाएगी।
 

seized cannabis
