हैदराबाद में एयरपोर्ट पर महिला के पास से 11.1 किलो सोना जब्त, 1.5 करोड़ की विदेशी मुद्रा भी पकड़ी

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), today, seized 11.1 kg gold worth Rs 3,63,52,500 from a woman passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Rs 1.5 crore worth of foreign currency from the hotel the woman was staying in. pic.twitter.com/kxGQUGXSXb— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तृणमूल कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के बीच चल रही तनातनी के बीच एक बड़ी खबर आई। प. बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जाने पर हामी भरी है।
28 मई 2019