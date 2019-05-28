शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद में एयरपोर्ट पर महिला के पास से 11.1 किलो सोना जब्त, 1.5 करोड़ की विदेशी मुद्रा भी पकड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 08:05 PM IST
हैदराबाद में राजीव गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआरआई) ने एक महिला यात्री के पास से 11.1 किलो सोना बरामद किया है। सोने की कीमत तीन करोड़ 63 लाख 52 हजार 500 रुपये बताई जा रही है। इसके साथ ही महिला जिस होटल में रुकी थी, डीआरआई ने वहां से 105 करोड़ रुपये कीमत की विदेशी मुद्रा भी बरामद की है। 
hyderabad gold smuggling directorate of revenue intelligence gold seized foreign currency rajiv gandhi international airport
