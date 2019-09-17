शहर चुनें

DRDO today successfully test fired the Astra air to air missile

डीआरडीओ ने किया हवा से हवा में मार करने वाली अस्त्र मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 02:18 PM IST
ASTRA missile
ASTRA missile - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
डीआरडीओ ने हवा से हवा में मार करने वाली अस्त्र मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया है। मिसाइल का परीक्षण सुखोई-30 एमकेआई लड़ाकू विमान से किया गया था जिसने पश्चिम बंगाल में एक हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरी थी। इस मिसाइल की रेंज 70 किलोमीटर है।
अस्त्र मिसाइल 'बीवीआर'( बियोंड विजुअल रेंज) एयर-टू-एयर मारक क्षमता वाली मिसाइल है जिसकी रेंज 70 किलोमीटर है। अस्त्र एक ऐसी मिसाइल है जो किसी भी मौसम में इस्तेमाल की जा सकती है। इसे एक्टिव रडार टर्मिनल गाइडेंस ये लैस किया गया है।





 
astra missile drdo
