India News

डीआरडीओ: मॉस्को में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सैन्य-तकनीकी फोरम 'सेना-2021' में दिखेगा स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमानों का जलवा

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 23 Aug 2021 06:23 AM IST

सार

  • भारत ने मॉस्को में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सैन्य-तकनीकी फोरम 'सेना-2021' में कुछ हल्के स्वदेश निर्मित लड़ाकू विमान (एलसीए) तेजस, एयरबोर्न अर्ली वार्निंग एंड कंट्रोल सिस्टम (एईडब्ल्यू एंड सी) को खड़ा किया 
डीआरडीओ, डीपीआई के निदेशक डॉ. एनके आर्य
डीआरडीओ, डीपीआई के निदेशक डॉ. एनके आर्य - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मॉस्को में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सैन्य-तकनीकी फोरम 'सेना-2021' में भारत में निर्मित लड़ाकू विमानों का जलवा दिखेगा। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सैन्य-तकनीकी फोरम में डीआरडीओ भी अपनी प्रदर्शनी लगाएगा।


रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) में  पब्लिक इंटरफेस निदेशालय (डीपीआई) के निदेशक डॉ एनके आर्य ने कहा कि 'हम अपने निर्यात उत्पादों को प्रदर्शित करने के लिए अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सैन्य-तकनीकी फोरम 'सेना-2021' में भाग ले रहे हैं। जिसमें भारत ने कुछ हल्के स्वदेश निर्मित लड़ाकू विमान (एलसीए) तेजस, एयरबोर्न अर्ली वार्निंग एंड कंट्रोल सिस्टम (एईडब्ल्यू एंड सी) को शामिल करेगा।

 
 

india news national drdo dpi dpi director dr nk arya india russia indian fighter jets aircraft moscow

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

