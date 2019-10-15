कांफ्रेस के लिए डीआरडीओ भवन पहुंचे सेना, वायुसेना और नौसेनाध्यक्ष, डोभाल भी हैं मौजूद

Delhi: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh & DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy at DRDO (Defence Research & Development Org) Bhawan for 41st DRDO Directors Conference. pic.twitter.com/JvFjcDMeRN— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया है।
15 अक्टूबर 2019