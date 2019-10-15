शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   DRDO Directors 41st Conference underway in delhi, NSA, army, air force and navy chief are present

कांफ्रेस के लिए डीआरडीओ भवन पहुंचे सेना, वायुसेना और नौसेनाध्यक्ष, डोभाल भी हैं मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 10:19 AM IST
दिल्ली में डीआरडीओ के निद्शकों की कांफ्रेंस हो रही है
दिल्ली में डीआरडीओ के निद्शकों की कांफ्रेंस हो रही है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली में मंगलवार को रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) भवन में डीआरडीओ की 41वीं कांफ्रेंस शुरू हो चुकी है। इसमें राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल, सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत, वायुसेनाध्यक्ष एयर टीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया, नौसेनाध्यक्ष एडमिकल करमबीर सिंह और डीआरडीओ अध्यक्ष जी सतीश रेड्डी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
 

कांफ्रेस में नौसेना अध्यक्ष एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह ने कहा, मेरे पास तीन सुझाव है। पहला हमारे पास आक्रामक वाली आला तकनीक होनी चाहिए। दूसरा हमें अमेरिका के डीएआरपीए जैसे मॉडलों पर करीब से नजर डालनी चाहिए। तीसरा- छोटे आविष्कारों को प्रोत्साहित करने की जरूरत है।
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

भारतीय सेना के सैन्य कमांडरों का सम्मेलन आज से, उभरती सुरक्षा चुनौतियों पर होगा मंथन

14 अक्टूबर 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए बायो फ्यूल एयरक्राफ्ट की ओर बढ़ रही वायुसेना: एयरचीफ मार्शल भदौरिया

8 अक्टूबर 2019

airforce day
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: 87 साल की हुई भारतीय वायुसेना, हिंडन एयरबेस पर वायुयोद्धाओं ने दिखाया शौर्य

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना दिवस: आसमान में दिखा भारत का दम, अभिनंदन ने उड़ाया मिग-21

8 अक्टूबर 2019

General Bipin Rawat
India News

भारतीय सेना कश्मीर में रोजाना छद्म युद्ध का सामना कर रही: बिपिन रावत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आतंक पर सेना प्रमुख की दो टूक, कहा- जरूरत पड़ी तो एलओसी भी पार करेंगे

30 सितंबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
defence research and development organisation bipin rawat rks bhadauria
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सुयश और मोहिना
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री और राजकुमारी मोहिना ने मंत्री सतपाल महाराज के बेटे संग लिए फेरे, शाही शादी की 10 तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

mami festival
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर के सामने दे दी गाली, करण जौहर बोले- 'मैंने तुम्हें यही परवरिश दी है'

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के साथ काम करने से रणवीर सिंह ने किया इंकार, क्या गुस्से में हैं एक्ट्रेस?

15 अक्टूबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood

गोविंदा के आते ही कपिल शर्मा शो से गायब हुए कृष्णा अभिषेक, नहीं खत्म हुआ मामा-भांजे का विवाद!

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ऋचा चड्ढा
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर रिचा चड्ढा का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बोलीं- उस आदमी ने मुझे टच करते...

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर रिचा चड्ढा के खुलासे से लेकर आलिया-रणवीर के विवाद तक, ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पराकला प्रभाकर
India News

मंदी पर घर में ही घिरी मोदी सरकार, वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण के पति ने अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिजीत बनर्जी
World

नोबेल विजेता अर्थशास्त्री अभिजीत बनर्जी ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को बताया 'बहुत खराब'

15 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिजीत बनर्जी की मां
India News

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी की मां बोलीं- बेटे-बहू ने कर दिया गर्व से सिर ऊंचा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मायावती बोलीं, बाबासाहब आंबेडकर ने मरने से पहले किया था धर्म परिवर्तन, मैं भी करूंगी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया है।
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी किया घोषणा पत्र

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा: पीएसए के तहत हिरासत में हैं उमर और महबूबा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

मंदी को लेकर वित्त मंत्री के पति की मोदी सरकार को नसीहत, कहा, पूर्व मनमोहन सरकार से लें सबक

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Abhijit Banerjee
India News

जेएनयू में प्रदर्शन पर 10 दिन तिहाड़ में रह चुके हैं नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत

15 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय गुलाटी
India News

पीएमसी बैंक: दिल का दौरा पड़ने से खाताधारक की मौत, बैंक में जमा थे 90 लाख रुपये

15 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज हरियाणा तो कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी महाराष्ट्र में करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सीरिया के राजदूत रियाद अब्बास
India News

कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मामला, किसी भी कदम पर उसके साथ: सीरिया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएमसी बैंक
India News

पीएमसी घोटाले में ईडी ने जब्त की 3830 करोड़ की संपत्ति, जल्द की जाएगी कुर्क

15 अक्टूबर 2019

big and important news stories of today, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 अक्टूबर 2019

BSNL and MTNL employees facing salary crisis, warned for hunger strike and Protest
India News

वेतन न मिलने से परेशान बीएसएनएल-एमटीएनएल कर्मियों ने केंद्र के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मंदी को लेकर वित्त मंत्री के पति की मोदी सरकार को नसीहत, कहा, पूर्व मनमोहन सरकार से लें सबक

आर्थिक मंदी को लेकर मोदी सरकार चौतरफा हमला झेल रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के पति ने भी अब मोदी सरकार की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मंदी की वास्तविकता को नकार रही है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बैंक 1:20

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

दाऊद इब्राहिम(फाइल फोटो)
India News

दाऊद के शूटर को थाईलैंड द्वारा पाकिस्तान को सौंपने पर भारत ने जताया कड़ा विरोध

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आईआईटी, आईआईएम समेत सभी सरकारी उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों की नियुक्तियों में गरीब सवर्णों को आरक्षण

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मामलाः चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर फैसला आज

15 अक्टूबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब हज यात्रा होगी सौ फीसदी डिजिटल, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने की घोषणा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

भूषण पावर एंड स्टील (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनसीएलएटी ने ईडी से कहा-भूषण स्टील की कुर्क संपत्ति रिलीज की जाए

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पराकला प्रभाकर
India News

मंदी पर घर में ही घिरी मोदी सरकार, वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण के पति ने अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited