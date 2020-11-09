शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Dr Harsh Vardhan holds virtual meeting with Health Ministers of eight states to review COVID-19 situation

कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन की आठ राज्यों के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों संग बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 02:31 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में हाल के दिनों में गिरावट देखी जा रही है। लेकिन केंद्र सरकार वायरस से निपटने को लेकर पूरी तरह सतर्क है। इसी कड़ी में राजधानी दिल्ली में केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन ने आंध्र प्रदेश, असम, हरियाणा, हिमाचल प्रदेश, केरल, पंजाब, राजस्थान, तेलंगाना और पश्चिम बंगाल के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों के साथ वर्चुअल बैठक की। इसमें कोविड-19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा की जा रही है।  
विज्ञापन

 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national health minister of india dr harsh vardhan coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

होर्डिंग बोर्ड पर चढ़ी लड़की
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: प्रेमी ने शादी से किया इनकार, तो नाराज प्रेमिका ने होर्डिंग बोर्ड पर चढ़कर किया ड्रामा

9 नवंबर 2020

baba ka dhaba
Delhi NCR

'बाबा का ढाबा' को मशहूर करने वाले गौरव ने एफआईआर के बाद कांता प्रसाद को दिए 30 हजार, ये है पूरा मामला

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Sovereign Gold Bond
Personal Finance

काम की खबर: धनतेरस व दिवाली पर सस्ते में खरीदें सोना, आज से शुरू हुई ये सरकारी योजना

9 नवंबर 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Government Jobs

खुशखबर! दिल्ली मेट्रो में नौकरी, सैलरी 1 लाख 50 हजार से ज्यादा

9 नवंबर 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी-तेजस्वी यादव-नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

‘पहले आप जाओ, जंगलराज आया भी तो बिहार के लोग निपट लेंगे!’

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हैदराबाद बनाम दिल्ली
Cricket News

IPL 2020: दिल्ली के खिलाफ SRH ने की ये पांच गलतियां, हार के साथ फाइनल में पहुंचने का मौका गंवाया

9 नवंबर 2020

बंटी और बबली 2 की शूटिंग हुई पूरी
Bollywood

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से इंजीनियरिंग पढ़कर लौटे वरुण को यूं मिली ‘बंटी और बबली 2’, कानपुर से है ये खास कनेक्शन

9 नवंबर 2020

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

हार के बाद वार्नर का छलका दर्द, कहा- हमें किसी ने दावेदार नहीं कहा था, आज हम जहां हैं उस पर गर्व है

9 नवंबर 2020

कगिसो रबादा
Cricket News

SRH के खिलाफ रबाडा की घातक गेंदबाजी, तोड़ा मोर्कल का रिकॉर्ड, अब IPL में इतिहास रचने के करीब

9 नवंबर 2020

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: SRH पर भारी पड़े दिल्ली के ये चार योद्धा, कैपिटल्स पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X