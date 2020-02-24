शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Donald Trump India Visit Live Updates namaste trump event PM modi ahmedabad melania motera stadium

Live

अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, थोड़ी देर बाद भारत पहुंचेंगे ट्रंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 09:58 AM IST
Donald Trump India Visit Live Updates namaste trump event PM modi ahmedabad melania motera stadium
नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया, बेटी इवांका और दामाद जेरेड कुशनेर के साथ सुबह 11.30 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेंगे। पीएम मोदी प्रोटोकॉल तोड़कर ट्रंप की अगवानी करने के लिए सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल अतंरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे पहुंचेंगे। ट्रंप और मोदी अहमदाबाद हवाईअड्डे से मोटेरा स्टेडियम तक 22 किलोमीटर लंबा रोडशो करेंगे। इस दौरान दोनों नेता साबरमती आश्रम का भी दौरा करेंगे। अहमदाबाद के मोटेरा स्टेडियम में पीएम मोदी और ट्रंप 'नमस्ते ट्रंप' कार्यक्रम को भी संबोधित करेंगे। यहां पढ़िए ट्रंप दौरे से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:47 AM, 24-Feb-2020

साबरमती आश्रम के पास नृत्य प्रस्तुती देंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर के कलाकर

अहमदाबाद में साबरमती आश्रम के पास जम्मू-कश्मीर के कलाकारों का एक समूह नृत्य प्रस्तुती देगा। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रोडशो के दौरान वह प्रस्तुती देने वालों में से एक हैं।
 
 
विज्ञापन
09:28 AM, 24-Feb-2020

दिल्ली में लगे ट्रंप, मेलानिया और पीएम मोदी के होर्डिंग

राजधानी दिल्ली में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, प्रथम महिला मेलानिया ट्रंप और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के होर्डिंग्स लगाए गए हैं। अहमदाबाद और आगरा जाने के बाद अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति और मेलानिया दिल्ली आएंगे।
 
 
09:24 AM, 24-Feb-2020

मोटेरा स्टेडियम में आगंतुकों का प्रवेश शुरू

अहमदाबाद के मोटेरा स्टेडियम में आगंतुकों का प्रवेश शुरू हो गया है। जहां अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप आज 'नमस्ते ट्रंप' कार्यक्रम में भाग लेंगे। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप आज एक उच्च स्तरीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ भारत आ रहे हैं।
 
 
09:17 AM, 24-Feb-2020

भारत-अमेरिका के झंडे लेकर खड़े हैं छात्र

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, प्रथम महिला मेलानिया ट्रंप और अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्तियों का स्वागत करने के लिए अहमदाबाद में साबरमती आश्रम के पास स्थित सोला भागवत स्कूल के छात्र हाथों में भारत और अमेरिका के झंडे लेकर खड़े हैं।
 
 
09:13 AM, 24-Feb-2020

अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। वह यहां अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ रोडशो करेंगे और मोटेरा स्टेडियम में नमस्ते ट्रंप कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे।
 
 
09:02 AM, 24-Feb-2020

भारत कर रहा है आपका इंतजार: पीएम मोदी

लगभग दो घंटे बाद ट्रंप भारत पहुंच जाएंगे। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का कहना है कि भारत आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'ट्रंप भारत आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। आपकी यात्रा निश्चित तौर पर दोनों देशों की दोस्ती को और मजबूत करेगी। जल्द ही अहमदाबाद में आपसे मुलाकात होगी।'
 
 
07:42 AM, 24-Feb-2020

अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, थोड़ी देर बाद भारत पहुंचेंगे ट्रंप

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया, बेटी इवांका, दामाद जेरेड कुशनेर और अपने शीर्ष अधिकारियों के साथ आज दो दिन की भारत यात्रा पर आ रहे हैं। यह राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद उनकी पहली भारत यात्रा है। इस दौरान उम्मीद है कि दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय रक्षा और रणनीतिक रिश्तों में और मजबूती की उम्मीद है। ट्रंप भारत में 36 घंटे तक रहेंगे। आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और ट्रंप मोटेरा स्टेडियम में लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। साथ ही दोनों नेता हवाई अड्डे से 22 किलोमीटर लंबा रोडशो निकालेंगे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
donald trump melania trump narendra modi trump in india motera stadium
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मुठभेड़ के बाद बदमाशों के बैग से मिला हथियार।
Basti

बस्ती: डेढ़ लाख का इनामी बदमाश फिरोज पठान एसटीएफ से मुठभेड़ में ढेर, पुलिस को कई साल से थी तलाश

24 फरवरी 2020

tabu
Bollywood

कॉपी करने के आरोपों पर डब्बू रतनानी ने दिया जवाब, शेयर की तब्बू की टॉपलेस तस्वीर

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से लेकर रानी मुखर्जी तक, इन नौ अभिनेत्रियों का शादीशुदा सितारों पर आया था दिल, रचाई शादी

24 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में भारत की पहली हार, अंक तालिका में न्यूजीलैंड को जबरदस्त फायदा

24 फरवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 10 विकेट से हराया, सीरीज में बनाई 1-0 की बढ़त

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss से बाहर आते ही रश्मि ने की सिद्धार्थ की तारीफ, वायरल वीडियो में बोली ये बात

24 फरवरी 2020

निराश विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली की कप्तानी से नाखुश वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, बोले- यहां चूक गए विराट, नहीं कर पाए ये काम

24 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

सनी हिन्दुस्तानी ने जीता इंडियन आइडल 11 और नए निर्देशकों को ऋषि कपूर की नसीहत, पांच खबरें

24 फरवरी 2020

indian idol 11 winner
Television

Indian Idol 11 Winner: बूट पॉलिश करने वाले सनी हिंदुस्तानी ने जीता खिताब, 25 लाख के साथ मिली कार

24 फरवरी 2020

आरोपी विभाष्म सिंह।
Gorakhpur

नवजात हत्याकांड का खुलासा, मां ही निकली कातिल, आरोपी विभाष्म सिंह के साथ मिलकर घटना को दिया था अंजाम

23 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका से भारत के लिए रवाना हुए डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

अमेरिका से भारत के लिए डोनाल्ड ट्रंप रवाना हो गए। रवाना होने से पहले ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को अपना अच्छा दोस्त बताया।

23 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप 2:35

भारत की 36 घंटे की यात्रा के लिए ट्रंप हैं तैयार, ये है पूरा कार्यक्रम

23 फरवरी 2020

वारिस पठान 1:58

महाराष्ट्र के गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख का बयान, ‘वारिस पठान पर होगी कार्रवाई’

23 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप 1:28

अमृतसर की खास रंगबिरंगी पतंगों पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और पीएम मोदी

23 फरवरी 2020

ऑडियो बुलेटिन 3:47

23 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुनें अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

23 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया 2:01

निर्भया केस: दोषी मुकेश सिंह ने बताया क्यों हुई निर्भया के साथ क्रूरता, सुनकर आ जाएगी घिन

23 फरवरी 2020

जाफराबाद 7:26

जाफराबाद में भी सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन,शाहीन बाग में आज बातचीत की आखिरी कोशिश सहित पांच बड़ी खबरें

23 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप 1:11

अब तरबूज पर बनाया गया अमेरिकन राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का चित्र, साथ नजर आए पीएम मोदी

23 फरवरी 2020

अयोध्या 1:42

अयोध्या : ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों ने किया परिसर का निरीक्षण, रामलला अस्थायी मंदिर में होंगे शिफ्ट

22 फरवरी 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

युविका 2020
India News

'युविका 2020' के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन का आज आखिरी दिन, पीएम ने 'मन की बात' में किया था उल्लेख

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को 62वें 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम के जरिए भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संस्थान के कार्यक्रम युविका की तारीफ की। इस कार्यक्रम में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की अंतिम तारीख आज है।

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रंप के मेन्यू से 'बीफ' गायब, गुजराती ढोकला-समोसा और मसाला चाय का लेंगे स्वाद

24 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएसआईएस मामला: कर्नाटक और तमिलनाडु के 20 से अधिक स्थानों पर एनआईए की छापेमारी

24 फरवरी 2020

खंभात तालुका में हिंसा के दौरान जलाई गई दुकान
India News

गुजरात के खंभात में दो समुदायों के बीच संघर्ष, 13 लोग घायल, 25 घर-दुकानें जलाईं

24 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस
India News

दिल्ली पुलिस ने पहन ली भारतीय सेना से मिलती-जुलती ड्रेस, होगी बड़ी कार्रवाई

24 फरवरी 2020

रवि पुजारी(सफेद टोपी में)
India News

गैंगस्टर रवि पुजारी को लाया गया भारत, पश्चिमी अफ्रीका के सेनेगल में हुआ था गिरफ्तार

24 फरवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सोनभद्र में 3000 टन सोना होने की खबर को जीएसआई ने किया खारिज

22 फरवरी 2020

TRAI
India News

बिना टैग के फास्टैग लेन में घुसने वाले वाहनों से अब तक वसूले गए 20 करोड़ रुपये: ट्राई

24 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

भारत में ट्रंप: उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया बोले- अमेरिका की प्रथम महिला का तहे दिल से स्वागत है...

23 फरवरी 2020

Related

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रंप के मेन्यू से 'बीफ' गायब, गुजराती ढोकला-समोसा और मसाला चाय का लेंगे स्वाद

24 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप
Delhi NCR

जहां से गुजरेगा ट्रंप का काफिला वहां बहुत पहले ही रुक जाएगा ट्रैफिक, इन रास्तों पर लग सकता है जाम

24 फरवरी 2020

Donald Trump Bahubali fil morphed video viral,
World

ट्रंप ने रिट्वीट किया खुद को बाहुबली बताने वाला वीडियो, 32 लाख बार देखा गया

24 फरवरी 2020

बर्नी सैंडर्स
World

नेवादा में बर्नी सैंडर्स ने जीता डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी का प्राइमरी चुनाव, ट्रंप ने दी बधाई

24 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप और मेलानिया
Delhi NCR

देश-विदेश के बेहतरीन फूलों से होगा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का स्वागत

24 फरवरी 2020

US President Donald Trump
Business

ट्रंप के दौरे से पहले अमेरिका ने चीन को पछाड़ा, भारत का सबसे बड़ा व्यापार साझेदार बना

23 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited