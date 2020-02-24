अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, थोड़ी देर बाद भारत पहुंचेंगे ट्रंप

Liveअहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, थोड़ी देर बाद भारत पहुंचेंगे ट्रंप
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/7H7zjqvQCY— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Delhi: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra. pic.twitter.com/4dnA0QRrcU— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Namaste Trump' event today. President Trump is arriving today in India, along with a high-level delegation. pic.twitter.com/kthyw8pEpe— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabaramti Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today. pic.twitter.com/wYA4FaUoxp— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad. He will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today. https://t.co/qcsV7v6dXq— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020
Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.
See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i
24 फरवरी 2020