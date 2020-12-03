COVID -19 : सरकार ने घरेलू उड़ानों की संख्या बढ़कार 80 प्रतिशत की

नागर विमानन मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि भारतीय विमानन कंपनियों के लिए घरेलू उड़ान संचालन संख्या को कोविड से पहले के स्तर के मुकाबले 70 प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 80 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।

Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. @MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity.@PMOIndia @DGCAIndia