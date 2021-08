डॉलर तस्करी: ईडी के खिलाफ जांच के लिए गठित न्यायिक आयोग पर रोक, केरल हाईकोर्ट का अंतरिम आदेश

Kerala High Court has passed an interim order to stay the proceedings of the judicial inquiry commission constituted by Kerala govt to investigate the allegations against the Enforcement Directorate & other central investigation agencies: VD Satheesan, LoP in Kerala Assembly(1/2) pic.twitter.com/4Kgywq3Kbp

No CM has been involved in dollar smuggling before this. It is the first time that the name of a CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) has appeared in the dollar smuggling case. CM Vijayan has no right to continue to hold his post and should resign: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran