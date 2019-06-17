शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Doctors Strike Live Updates: Aiims joins IMA protest, talks will held with mamata banerjee today

Live

Live : सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, देशभर में मरीज बेहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 11:19 AM IST
Doctors Strike Live Updates: Aiims joins IMA protest, talks will held with mamata banerjee today
देशभर में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल जारी है - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की घटना के विरोध में आज फिर देशभर में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
  • सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे से मंगलवार सुबह 6 बजे तक हड़ताल का एलान 
  • करीब दस लाख डॉक्टर ओपीडी में नहीं दिखेंगे
  • अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) जिसने पहले हड़ताल से अलग रहने का फैसला लिया था वह अब इसमें शामिल होगा।

लाइव अपडेट

11:18 AM, 17-Jun-2019
असम के गुवाहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टर्स पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों पर हुई हिंसा के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। 


11:12 AM, 17-Jun-2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय मंगलवार को देश भर के सरकारी डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा और सलामती की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा।
 
10:15 AM, 17-Jun-2019
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) त्रिपुरा शाखा के महासचिव, डॉक्टर एस देबबर्मा ने कहा, 24 घंटों तक त्रिपुरा गवर्नमेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन और आईएमए त्रिपुरा के डॉक्टर ओपीडी सेवा नहीं लेंगे। सभी पश्चिम बंगाल में हुई हिंसा के विरोध में प्रधर्शन करेंगे। ओपीडी के अलावा बाकी सेवाएं सुचारू रूप से चलेंगी।
 
10:06 AM, 17-Jun-2019
गुजरात के वडोदरा में सर सयाजीराव जनरल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने बंगाल हिंसा के विरोध में आज देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया है। 
 
10:05 AM, 17-Jun-2019
राजस्थान में जयपुरिया अस्पताल तके डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने आज देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया है। 
 
10:03 AM, 17-Jun-2019

12 बजे से डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल में शामिल होगी एम्स

अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) जिसने पहले हड़ताल से अलग रहने का फैसला लिया था वह अब इसमें शामिल होगा। आज दोपहर 12 बजे से कल सुबह छह बजे तक डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इससे पहले एम्स के रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन ने कहा था कि वह सोमवार सुबह आठ से नौ बजे तक मार्च करेगा लेकिन आईएमए की हड़ताल में हिस्सा नहीं लेगा।
 
09:55 AM, 17-Jun-2019
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने देशभर में 24 घंटे के लिए गैर-आवश्यक चिकित्सा सेवाओं को वापस लेने का आह्वान किया है जिसमें ओपीडी सेवा शामिल है। सुबह छह बजे से देशभर की ओपीडी सेवा रद्द रहेंगी। यह फैसला कोलकाता के एनआरएस मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टरों पर हुए हमले के प्रति समर्थन दिखाने के लिए लिया गया है। आपातकालीन और आईसीयू सेवाएं प्रभावित नहीं होंगी। आईएमए ने अस्पतालों में होने वाली हिंसा को रोकने के लिए एक देशव्यापी कानून बनाए जाने की मांग की है जिसमें न्यूनतम सात साल की सजा का प्रावधान हो, अस्पतालों को सुरक्षित क्षेत्र घोषित किया जाना चाहिए और पर्याप्त सुरक्षा राज्य की जिम्मेदारी हो। दिल्ली मेडिकल एसोसिएशन, सफदरजंग अस्पताल प्रदर्शन में शामिल हो गए हैं। आज ममता बनर्जी से डॉक्टर बातचीत करेंगे।


 
doctors strike mamata banerjee delhi aiims opd service indian medical association doctors strike update doctors strike delhi doctors strike today डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल doctors strike in bengal reason ममता बनर्जी दिल्ली एम्स
