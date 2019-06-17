Live : सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, देशभर में मरीज बेहाल

LiveLive : सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, देशभर में मरीज बेहाल
Assam: Doctors at Guwahati Medical College hold protest against violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/hniRAAUab2— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Supreme Court to hear tomorrow the petition seeking safety and security to government doctors across the country. pic.twitter.com/GJaLnqVv7o— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered pic.twitter.com/4nRi6Y2klB— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019
Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department pic.twitter.com/Ya6NS3CE3x— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/eE1LS1nQQA— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: Resident Doctors' Assoc of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow,in support of doctors strike over violence against them in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty,ICU & Labour room to be continued pic.twitter.com/l1V8w7NGej— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
17 जून 2019