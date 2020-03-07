शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   DMK General Secretary for 43 years, K Anbazhagan passes away at the age of 97 years

43 साल तक डीएमके के महासचिव रहे के अनबझगन का निधन, दक्षिण भारत की राजनीति में शोक की लहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 03:39 AM IST
के अनबझगन
के अनबझगन - फोटो : ANI
43 साल तक डीएमके के महासचिव रहे के. अनबझगन का निधन हो गया है। लंबी बीमारी के बाद शुक्रवार देर रात उन्होंने चैन्नई के अपोलो अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वे 97 वर्ष के थे। उनके निधन की खबर मिलते ही दक्षिण भारत की राजनीति में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

