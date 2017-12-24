बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैक्स के डॉक्टरों को DMC का नोटिस, 5 जनवरी तक मांगा जवाब
मैक्स अस्पताल
नवजात शिशु को मृत बताने के मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए
दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल (डीएमसी)
ने शालीमार बाग स्थित
मैक्स अस्पताल
के डॉक्टरों को नोटिस दिया है। नोटिस में डॉक्टरों से 5 जनवरी तक जवाब मांगा गया है। इस बीच काउंसिल को जवाब नहीं मिलता तो आरोपी डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ दोष साबित कर दिया जाएगा।
बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले शालीमार बाग स्थित मैक्स अस्पताल पर आरोप लगे थे कि डॉक्टरों ने एक नवजात को मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजन उसे लेकर घर जा रहे थे तो रास्ते में देखा कि शिशु की सांसें चल रही थीं। शिशु इसके बाद करीब सप्ताह भर जिंदा रहा और फिर उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों की शिकायत पर सरकार ने जांच कराई तो ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटा के तहत नियमों का उल्लंघन भी पाया गया। इसके बाद अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिया गया। अस्पताल अपीलीय प्राधिकरण से दिल्ली सरकार के फैसले पर राहत ले आया। अस्पताल फिर से शुरू हो गया।
प्राधिकरण में इस मामले पर अगली सुनवाई 9 जनवरी को होगी। उधर, अस्पताल फिर से चालू होने के कारण शिशु के परिजन चार दिन से बाहर धरने पर बैठे हैं। डीएमसी के रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. गिरीश त्यागी ने बताया कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से उन्हें जवाब मिल चुका है, लेकिन डॉक्टरों की ओर से अब तक कोई जवाब नहीं आया है। इसीलिए उन्हें नोटिस भेज 15 दिन की मोहलत दी गई है। 5 जनवरी तक जवाब नहीं मिला तो आरोपों को सही माना जाएगा।
