ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे डीके शिवकुमार और बेटी ऐश्वर्या, मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में होगी पूछताछ

Delhi: Aishwarya, daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was summoned by the agency to appear before it today. DK Shivakumar was arrested by ED on September 3 in connection with an alleged money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/SxyEa3lukx— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
पाकिस्तान के साथ जारी गतिरोध के बीच नई दिल्ली में भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा आयोजित शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (SCO) के पहले सैन्य सहयोग में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल शामिल नहीं हुआ।
12 सितंबर 2019