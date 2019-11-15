शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश: अभियंता के घर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो का छापा, चार करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अनंतपुरम Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 02:04 PM IST
छापे में बरामद संपत्ति
छापे में बरामद संपत्ति - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश के एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने अनंतपुरम के पंचायत राज विभाग के एक सहायक कार्यकारी अभियंता के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। छापेमारी के दौरान इंजिनियर के घर से करोड़ों की संपत्ति बरामद की गई।
एसीबी की टीम ने बरामद की गई संपत्ति को सील कर दिया। इसके साथ ही अभियंता के खिलाफ अभियोग भी पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है।

टीम को संबंधित अभियंता के पास आय से अधिक संपत्ति होने की जानकारी मिली थी। जिसके बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई। 
 

 
andhra pradesh acb raids
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र को दिए एयर प्यूरिफाइंग टावर लगाने के निर्देश

अदालत ने केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश दिए कि वह प्रदूषण की बढ़ती समस्या से निपटने के लिए दिल्ली में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर एयर प्यूरिफाइंग टावर लगाने का खाका तैयार करे।

15 नवंबर 2019

राफेल को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल: राहुल से माफी चाहती है भाजपा, कांग्रेस मुख्यालय के बाहर करेगी प्रदर्शन

15 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

भारतीय सेना के लिए पिठ्ठू बैग बनाएगी यह बड़ी कंपनी, रक्षा मंत्रालय के साथ हुआ करार

15 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना का ही होगा मुख्यमंत्री, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन का रास्ता साफ

15 नवंबर 2019

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जस्टिस गोगोई के कामकाज का आज आखिरी दिन, देशभर के जजों को करेंगे संबोधित

15 नवंबर 2019

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग को जारी किया नोटिस

15 नवंबर 2019

इसरो
India News

सैटेलाइट से मिलती है चक्रवात और ग्लेशियर से संबंधित सारी अहम जानकारी: के. कस्तूरीरंगन

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कीमती सामान न मिलने पर पति या ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के सामने करता था सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, अरेस्ट

15 नवंबर 2019

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

भारतीय और चीनी सेना सूझबूझ से ले रही काम, एलएसी पर शांति कायम: राजनाथ सिंह

15 नवंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ईडी को लगाई फटकार, शिवकुमार मामले में दी थी चिदंबरम की दलील

15 नवंबर 2019

