Home ›   India News ›   Displaced Kashmiri Pandit says if there is no rehabilitation by March, then there will be movement

विस्थापित कश्मीरी पंडितों ने सरकार को चेताया, मार्च तक पुनर्वास नहीं हुआ तो होगा आंदोलन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 02:29 AM IST
कश्मीरी पंडित
कश्मीरी पंडित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कश्मीर पुनर्वास समिति ने विस्थापित कश्मीरी पंडितों को दोबारा बसाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को मार्च तक का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। समिति ने प्रधानमंत्री को इस आशय का ज्ञापन सोमवार को सौंपा।  
इसमें मांग की गई है कि केंद्र सरकार जल्द से जल्द विस्थापित कश्मीरी पंडितों के बसाने के लिए अपनी नीति की घोषणा करे। समिति ने कहा मोदी सरकार और स्वयं प्रधानमंत्री खुद लगातार कश्मीरी पंडितों पर हुए जुल्म की बात करते हैं, लेकिन आज भी घाटी के पांच लाख कश्मीरी एक मुश्त पुनर्वास कार्ययोजना का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 
kashmiri pandits jammu kashmir
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

