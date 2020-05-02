शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   DGCA issue circular to extend prohibition of domestic & international commercial flight till May 17

डीजीसीए ने जारी किया सर्कुलर, 17 मई तक बंद रहेंगी घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 02:46 PM IST
एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो)
एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
देश में जारी लॉकडाउन के बीच नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने एक सर्कुलर जारी किया है। जिसके अनुसार 17 मई तक घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय वाणिज्यिक उड़ानों का संचालन नहीं किया जाएगा। बता दें कि सरकार ने तीन मई को खत्म हो रहे लॉकडाउन को अवधि को बढ़ाकर 17 मई कर दिया है।
