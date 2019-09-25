शहर चुनें

धन शोधन मामला: कोर्ट ने खारिज की कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 05:51 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की अदालत ने धन शोधन मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा गिरफ्तार कांग्रेस नेता डी. के. शिवकुमार को बड़ा झटका दिया है। अदालत ने शिवकुमार की नियमित जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। बता दें कि शिवकुमार अभी तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। 
dk shivakumar rouse avenue court money laundering case enforcement directorate
