धन शोधन मामला: कोर्ट ने खारिज की कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court rejects regular bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, in connection with a money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/sgURLYFKMA— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
देश में चल रही आर्थिक मंदी का असर बड़ी-बड़ी कंपनियों को अपनी चपेट में ले चुका है। लेकिन देश की सबसे बड़ी रामलीला कमेटी 'लवकुश रामलीला कमेटी' का दावा है कि उसके कार्यक्रमों पर आर्थिक मंदी का कोई असर नहीं पड़ा है।
25 सितंबर 2019