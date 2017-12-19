Download App
आपका शहर Close

दिल्ली: दीवार से टकराई ड्राइवरलेस मेट्रो, PM मोदी करने वाले हैं उद्घाटन 

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 06:34 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Delhi Metro collided with wall durng trial run in Kalindi Kunj station
बॉटनिकल गार्डन से कालकाजी के बीच दिल्ली मेट्रो ट्रायल रन के दौरान दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि ट्रायल के दौरान मेट्रो दीवार से जा टकराई। बता दें कि ये मेट्रो सेवा ड्राइवर लैस है।
दिल्ली मेट्रो के अधिकारी अनुज दयाल ने अमरउजाला डॉट कॉम से बातचीत में  बताया कि ट्रायल के दौरान मेट्रो में एक हादसा हुआ है। मेट्रो जब कालिंदी के पास से गुजर रही थी तभी मेट्रो में हादसा हुआ है। मर्जेंटा लाइट बॉटेनिकल गार्डन से दक्षिणी दिल्ली को 19 मिनट में जोड़ेगी। 

बता दें कि 25 दिसंबर को दिल्ली मेट्रो की मजेंटा लाइन के एक हिस्से की शुरुआत होने वाली है। जिसे खुद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लोगों को सौपेंगे। कालकाजी मंदिर से बोटेनिकल गार्डन के लिए शुरू होने वाली इस लाइन पर कुल 25 मेट्रो स्टेशन हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

dmrc pm modi delhi metro

स्पॉटलाइट

PHOTOS: इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में मचाया तहलका, मखमल का कंबल डाल दिखाई न्यूड बॉडी

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Karishma Sharma naked photoshoot viral on social media

Bigg Boss में फिर लौट रहे हैं हितेन, साथ लेकर आएंगे ऐसा कंटेस्टेंट जिसने पार की थी चुंबन की हदें

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hiten tejwani and Bandgi Kalra coming BACK on the bigg boss 11

हनीमून तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल हुए अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर ने हॉरर सीरीज से कर दी तुलना

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled for their honeymoon picture

बंगलुरू मेट्रो में इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancies for Engineers in Bangalore Metro train

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर हीरोइनें

  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name

जबर ख़बर

जीत तो गई भाजपा लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर दोनों राज्यों में फंसा पेंच
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Read

शिवसेना का भाजपा पर तंज, कहा- गुजरात चुनाव में दो बंदरों ने शेर को जड़ा थप्पड़

Shiv sena slams bjp after Gujarat assembly elections results 
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गुजरात के चुनाव नतीजों पर बोले राहुल गांधी- पीएम मोदी के गुस्से को हराएगा प्यार

Rahul Gandhi Said on Gujarat Election, this result is very good for us
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

फारुख अब्दुल्ला ने कांग्रेस नेता पर कसा तंज- 'अगर गलत बयान न देते तो जीत जाते गुजरात'

Farooq Abdullah says on Gujarat Election,Pakistan does not plan
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गुजरात की VIP सीटों का क्या है हाल, कौन जीता, कौन हारा

gujarat vidhan sabha result 2017 VIP seats Vijay Rupani Jignesh Mevani alpesh thakor nitin patel
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हार पर हार्दिक बोले- EVM टैंपरिंग से मिली जीत मुबारक, मेरी दादागिरी जारी रहेगी

Hardik Patel alleged EVM tampering in Gujarat assembly election 2017
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!