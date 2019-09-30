शहर चुनें

Delhi High court issued notice to ED on DK Shivakumar bail plea in money laundering case

डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने ईडी को जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 11:59 AM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) को कर्नाटक के कद्दावर नेता डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया है। शिवकुमार इस समय मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में जेल में हैं। शिवकुमार ने उन्हें जमानत दिए जाने से इनकार करने वाली निचली अदालत के आदेश को उच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती दी है। न्यायमूर्ति सुरेश कुमार कैत ने ईडी से जमानत याचिका पर अपना जवाब और स्थिति रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने को कहा है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 14 अक्तूबर को होगी। 
delhi high court money laundering dk shivakumar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

