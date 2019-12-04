शहर चुनें

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan Lok Sabha election affidavit

केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन को राहत, निर्वाचन के खिलाफ दायर याचिका खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 11:31 AM IST
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन (फाइल फोटो)
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन के निर्वाचन के खिलाफ दायर याचिका बुधवार को खारिज कर दी। याचिका में आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्रीय मंत्री ने चुनावी हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी दी थी।

न्यायमूर्ति नवीन चावला ने केंद्र के उस आवेदन को अनुमति दी जिसमें यह दावा किया गया था कि भाजपा नेता के निर्वाचन को चुनौती देने का कोई आधार नहीं है।

इसके साथ ही अदालत ने रिट याचिका खारिज कर दी।

 

 
delhi high court harsh vardhan
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

