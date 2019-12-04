केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन को राहत, निर्वाचन के खिलाफ दायर याचिका खारिज

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन के निर्वाचन के खिलाफ दायर याचिका बुधवार को खारिज कर दी। याचिका में आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्रीय मंत्री ने चुनावी हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी दी थी।

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's Lok Sabha election affidavit. The plea had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader indulged in corruption by not disclosing real cost of an apartment bought by his wife. pic.twitter.com/o89uz3Bw5E