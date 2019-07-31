शहर चुनें

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड : हाईकोर्ट ने क्रिश्चियन मिशेल के खिलाफ तिहाड़ जेल की याचिका पर स्थगित की सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 01:39 PM IST
क्रिश्चियन मिशेल (फाइल फोटो)
क्रिश्चियन मिशेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामले में ट्रायल कोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ तिहाड़ जेल की याचिका पर सुनवाई को स्थगित कर दिया है। ट्रायल कोर्ट ने क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को जेल मैनुअल, 10 मिनट के लिए फोन पर बात करने की अनुमति के खिलाफ 15 मिनट के लिए फोन पर बात करने की इजाजत दी थी। 
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने 21 अगस्त को सुनवाई की अगली तारीख के लिए मिशेल को अदालत में उपस्थित रहने के लिए वारंट भी जारी किया है।
 



 
delhi high court christian michel tihar jail agusta westland case agusta westland अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड
अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद में गूंजा उन्नाव और तीन तलाक का मुद्दा, विपक्ष ने किया वॉकआउट

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने उन्नाव कांड को उठाते हुए कहा कि विपक्ष द्वारा बार-बार मामला उठाए जाने के बावजूद अमित शाह ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

31 जुलाई 2019

Zomato Delivery Boy
India News

डिलीवरी ब्वॉय गैर हिंदू था इसलिए ग्राहक ने कैंसल किया ऑर्डर, जोमैटो ने दिया करारा जवाब

31 जुलाई 2019

बैक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की छत गिरी
India News

सोलापुर में बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र की छत गिरी, 20 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे मालिक वी जी सिद्धार्थ ने की खुदकुशी, 36 घंटे बाद नेत्रावती नदी से शव मिला

31 जुलाई 2019

विश्वेश्वर हेगड़े कगेरी
India News

विश्वेश्वर हेगड़े बने कर्नाटक विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष, केआर रमेश कुमार का लिया स्थान

31 जुलाई 2019

के चंद्रशेखर राव
India News

1048 यज्ञ मंडप, 4000 पंडितों के साथ यज्ञ करेंगे केसीआर, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को किया आमंत्रित

31 जुलाई 2019

रंजन गोगोई
India News

पहली बार हाईकोर्ट के मौजूदा जज पर दर्ज होगी एफआईआर, सीजेआई की मंजूरी

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

यहां आखिरी बार दिखे थे कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ, मछुआरे ने सुनाई पूरी कहानी

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर गहरा असर, मांगें नहीं मानीं तो इमरजेंसी सेवा भी होगी ठप

31 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक फोटो)
India News

तीन तलाक से पीड़ित केंद्रीय मंत्री की बहन ने कहा- अब हलाला से होगी जंग, कानून के लिए लड़ेंगे लड़ाई

31 जुलाई 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएम कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी को क्रिश्चियन मिशेल से मिले छह करोड़ रुपये: ईडी

31 जुलाई 2019

तीन एनसीपी नेता भाजपा में शामिल हुए
India News

मुंबई: मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस की मौजूदगी में तीन पूर्व एनसीपी नेता भाजपा में शामिल हुए

31 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला : ईडी ने की चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई आगे बढ़ाने की मांग

31 जुलाई 2019

कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए रंजन गोगोई
India News

मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने कहा- अगर हम लोगों को खुश रहना सिखा दें तो कम होंगे मुकदमें

31 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता नौशाद
India News

केरल: युवा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता पर आठ लोगों ने किया हमला, अस्पताल में मौत

31 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

10 फीसदी आरक्षण का मामला संविधान पीठ के पास भेजने पर विचार करेंगे: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

31 जुलाई 2019

