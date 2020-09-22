दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने ट्रायल कोर्ट के आदेश को टाला, आसाराम की किताब के प्रकाशन पर लगी रोक हटाई

Delhi High Court sets aside the trial court's order restraining publication of a book titled 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram Bapu's Conviction'. Court directs publisher HarperCollins to carry a disclaimer that the appeal against conviction is pending.— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020
