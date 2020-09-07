शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Delhi HC issues notice to Centre Netflix on plea of Mehul Choksi seeking pre screening of documentary

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 'बैड ब्वॉय बिलियनेयर्स' को लेकर चोकसी की याचिका पर केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 11:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने सोमवार को 'बैड ब्वॉय बिलियनेयर्स' डॉक्यूमेंट्री की पूर्व स्क्रीनिंग संबंधी याचिका खारिज करने के खिलाफ दायर मेहुल चोकसी की अपील पर केंद्र और नेटफ्लिक्स का रुख जानने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया है। बता दें कि मेहुल पंजाब नेशनल बैंक को करोड़ों रुपये का चूना लगाने का मुख्य आरोपी है।
विज्ञापन

 
 
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi high court mehul choksi central government netflix documentary

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और दीपेश सावंत
Bollywood

सुशांत के कुक दीपेश सांवत का खुलासा, कहा- '2018 में अभिनेता को गांजा पीते देखा'

7 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत को मिली वाई श्रेणी की सुरक्षा, ट्वीट कर अमित शाह का किया धन्यवाद

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 169 दिन बाद आज से फिर चल गई मेट्रो, यात्रा के दौरान इन नियमों का रखना होगा ध्यान

7 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: मॉरीशस में यौन शोषण के आरोपों पर संदीप की सफाई, साझा किया पुलिस का लेटर

7 सितंबर 2020

दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन मेट्रो फिर पटरी पर आई, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी है व्यवस्था

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शशि कपूर और जेनिफर
Bollywood

पत्नी के निधन के बाद बीच समुंदर में जाकर रोए थे शशि कपूर, गम में बिताए 31 साल

7 सितंबर 2020

परिवार के साथ विवेक ओबरॉय और आदित्य अल्वा
Bollywood

ड्रग मामले में सामने आया विवेक ओबेरॉय के बहनोई का नाम, अब तक 11 लोगों की हुई गिफ्तारी

7 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में लग रहे आरोपों पर संदीप सिंह ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कई चैट्स को किया वायरल

7 सितंबर 2020

खाली पेट चाय का सेवन करने से कई तरहों की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सुबह खाली पेट चाय का सेवन करना है नुकसानदायक, हो सकती हैं गंभीर बीमारियां

7 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया के साथ हुई धक्का- मुक्की पर भड़का बॉलीवुड, इन सितारों ने जाहिर की नाराजगी

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited