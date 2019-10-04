रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- रक्षा उद्योग में निजी सेक्टर भी लें हिस्सा

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi: I invite private sector for active participation in defence industry. Our target is to make defence industry worth USD 26 billion by 2025. We are open to new ideas and committed to explore the participation of private sector. pic.twitter.com/SxeSlGfp0N

Rajnath Singh: When I took the responsibility of Defence Ministry, I was told that it is like a fort which nobody wants to enter. There are so many big proposals related to business, Ministers should stay away from it and play safe. Rajnath Singh does not worry about such things. https://t.co/eUJEXsiCRE pic.twitter.com/R6VLxF0TeS