Defence Minister Rajnath Singh I invite private sector for active participation in defence industry

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- रक्षा उद्योग में निजी सेक्टर भी लें हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 12:10 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दिल्ली में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि मैं निजी सेक्टर के लोगों से गुजारिश करता हूं कि वो रक्षा उद्योग में भाग लें। उन्होंने कहा कि हम रक्षा में व्यय को बढ़ाना चाहते हैं, जिसके लिए निजी क्षेत्र को भी आगे आना होगा। 
दिल्ली में बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मैं निजी सेक्टर से कहना चाहूंगा कि मैं रक्षा उद्योग में सक्रिय भागीदारी के लिए निजी क्षेत्र को आमंत्रित करता हूं। हमारा लक्ष्य 2025 तक रक्षा उद्योग को लगभग एक लाख 80 हजार करोड़ (26 बिलियन अमरीकी डॉलर) का बनाना है। हम नए विचारों के लिए खुले हैं और निजी क्षेत्र की भागीदारी का पता लगाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि हमने रक्षा क्षेत्र में लघु, कुटीर एवं मध्यम उपक्रमों (एमएसएमई) को बढ़ावा देने, औद्योगिक लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया को उदार बनाने के लिए कदम उठाए हैं। 

राजनाथ सिंह ने आगे कहा कि जब मैंने रक्षा मंत्रालय का प्रभार संभाला तो, मुझे कहा गया कि यह एक ऐसा किला है जहां कोई आना नहीं चाहता है। यहां पर व्यापार से संबंधित बहुत सारे बड़े प्रस्ताव हैं, मंत्री इससे दूरी बनाने चाहते थे, और खुद को इस मामले से बचाने चाहते थे। लेकिन राजनाथ सिंह इन चीजों से नहीं डरते हैं। 

 
defence minister rajnath singh रक्षा मंत्रालय
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

