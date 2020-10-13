राजनाथ सिंह और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने किसान नेताओं संग की बैठक, कृषि कानूनों पर हुई चर्चा

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और कृषि और किसान कल्याण मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने आज कृषि कानून को लेकर किसान नेताओं और विशेषज्ञों के साथ बैठक की।

These Acts give freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere. They can sell it even at small mandis, set up by Farmer Producer Orgs (FPOs) & can get a good rate without paying mandi fee: Sanjeev Chadha, MD, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd pic.twitter.com/0TlDmCvALh