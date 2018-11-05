शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Darul-Uloom Deoband has issued fatwa against Muslim women using nail polish

सहारनपुरः महिला ने नेल पॉलिश लगाई तो मुफ्ती ने जारी किया फतवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 07:32 AM IST
mufti
mufti
ख़बर सुनें
दारुल उलूम देवबंद ने नेल पॉलिश इस्लाम के खिलाफ और नाजायज मानते हुए एक महिला के खिलाफ फतवा जारी किया है। दारुल उलूम के मुफ्ती इशरार गौरा का कहना है कि महिलाओं को अपने नाखूनों पर नेल पॉलिश के बजाय मेहंदी का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।  
नरेंद्र मोदी-उर्जित पटेल
India News

सरकार बनाम आरबीआई: नेहरू का पत्र केंद्र सरकार के लिए बन सकता है हथियार

राव ने टीटीके पर अशिष्ट व्यवहार का आरोप लगाया था। दोनों के बीच मतभेदों की शुरूआत एक बजट प्रस्ताव को लेकर हुई थी। टीटीके ने आरबीआई को वित्त मंत्रालय का एक भाग बताया था।

5 नवंबर 2018

