Cyclone Jawad alert : चक्रवाती तूफान जोवाड से खतरा, रेलवे ने रद्द की 95 ट्रेनें,  देखें कौनसी गाड़ियां निरस्त हुईं

.@RailMinIndia

As per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled as below:

JCO: JOURNEY COMMENCING ON pic.twitter.com/eJDakxI9wK