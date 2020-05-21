शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Cyclone Amphan Live News Updates Cyclonic storm Many killed in Odisha and Bengal

Live

Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: अम्फान तूफान का कहर, बंगाल में 12 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओडिशा Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 08:30 AM IST
Cyclone Amphan Live News Updates Cyclonic storm Many killed in Odisha and Bengal

खास बातें

बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान ‘अम्फान’ करीब 190 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से बुधवार दोपहर 2:30 बजे पश्चिम बंगाल के दीघा और बांग्लादेश के हटिया द्वीप के बीच जमीन से टकराया। सुपर साइक्लोनिक तूफान के जमीन से टकराने की प्रक्रिया करीब चार घंटे चली और इस दौरान तटीय इलाकों में 160 ये 170 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से तूफान चला। प. बंगाल में और ओडिशा में अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
लाइव अपडेट

08:29 AM, 21-May-2020

अगले तीन घंटे में तूफान के कमजोर होने की आशंका

पश्चिम बंगाल अम्फान की वजह से कोलकाता के कई हिस्सों में पेड़ उखड़ गए और जलभराव हो गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले तीन घंटे के दौरान चक्रवात के कमजोर होने की संभावना है।



 
08:03 AM, 21-May-2020

कोलकाता में सड़कों से टूटे हुए पेड़ों को हटाने का काम जारी

कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट रोड पर एनडीआरएफ के कर्मियों द्वारा सड़कों से टूटे हुए पेड़ों को हटाया जा रहा है। 



 
07:18 AM, 21-May-2020
चक्रवाती तूफान अम्फान का कोहराम, 12 लोगों की मौत 
पश्चिम बंगाल में भयावह चक्रवात के चलते 12 लोगों की मौत हुई है। पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने बताया, बुधवार देर रात तक मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कम से कम 12 लोगों की जान गई है। कई इलाकों में भारी तबाही हुई है। संचार व्यवस्था बुरी तरह प्रभावित है। सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित इलाकों मेें पहुंच नहीं बन सकी है। इसलिए नुकसान का वास्तविक आकलन बृहस्पतिवार को ही हो सकेगा। बनर्जी ने कहा, हम कोरोना महामारी से ज्यादा नुकसान इस चक्रवात के कारण झेल रहे हैं।
07:01 AM, 21-May-2020

Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: अम्फान तूफान का कहर, बंगाल में 12 लोगों की मौत

18 घंटे में श्रेणी 1 से श्रेणी 5 में बदला
भारतीय मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक चक्रवाती तूफान अम्फान रिकॉर्ड 18 घंटे में श्रेणी-1 से श्रेणी-5 के सुपर साइक्लोनिक तूफान में बदल गया। अम्फान बीते 20 वर्षों में पूर्वी तट से टकराने वाला दूसरा सबसे शक्तिशाली तूफान है। इससे पहले 1999 में ओडिशा में आए तुफान ने भारी तबही मचाई थी और इसमें 15 हजार लोगों की जान गई थी।
Cyclone Amphan Updates | ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में अम्फान हुआ और ज्यादा खतरनाक

पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा के कुछ इलाकों में सुपर साइक्लोन अम्फान टकरा चुका है. फिलहाल बंगाल और ओडिशा के तटीय इलाकों में तूफानी हवाओं के साथ मूसलधार बारिश जारी है। एनडीआरएफ ने भी इन दोनों राज्यों के तटीय इलाकों पर नजर बनाई हुई है.

