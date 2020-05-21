Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: अम्फान तूफान का कहर, बंगाल में 12 लोगों की मौत

LiveCyclone Amphan Live Updates: अम्फान तूफान का कहर, बंगाल में 12 लोगों की मौत
West Bengal: Trees uprooted & waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata in wake of #CycloneAmphan. The cyclone is very likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next 3 hours as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/f81DZw3a0W— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020
Restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel underway at Airport Road in Kolkata, West Bengal: SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/wVmiiTNOjl— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'
2 मार्च 2020