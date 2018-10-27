Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur. Two jawans are injured. More details awaited. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/Mrb7IobEFJ— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
27 अक्टूबर 2018