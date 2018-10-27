शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ के 4 जवान शहीद, 2 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 06:16 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में नक्सलियों ने सीआरपीएफ की बटालियन पर हमला कर दिया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, इस हमले में चार सीआरपीएफ के जवान शहीद हो गए, जबकि दो जवान घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार, काफी देर से यह मुठभेड़ चल रही थी। बता दें कि बीजापुर नक्सल प्रभावित इलाका माना जाता है। नक्सिलयों ने घात लगाकर इस घटना को उस वक्त अंजाम दिया जब सीआरपीएफ के जवान एरिया डोमिनेशन के लिए निकले थे। 
 
घटना बासागुड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मुर्दोण्डा इलाके में हुई है।  राज्य में नवंबर माह में विधानसभा चुनाव भी होने वाले हैं। जिसके चलते मौजूदा समय में 5000 से ज्यादा जवान वहां मौजूद है। 

 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि विवाद: 29 अक्तूबर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश के साथ नई बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद भूमि विवाद मामले पर चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय नई पीठ सुनवाई करेगी।

27 अक्टूबर 2018

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

कांग्रेस के साथ जाने का मतलब बर्बाद होना, हारने के बाद चलाएंगे #MeToo कैंपेन: राजनाथ सिंह

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दुनिया की आधी से ज्यादा आबादी अब भी मिडिल क्लास

27 अक्टूबर 2018

एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

एचडी कुमारस्वामी बोले- शायद मैं ज्यादा दिनों तक जिंदा नहीं रहूंगा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

पूर्व फौजियों से मिले राहुल गांधी, सरकार पर लगाया सुरक्षा से समझौता का आरोप

27 अक्टूबर 2018

राफेल विमान (सांकेतिक चित्र)
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को राफेल सौदे की निर्णय प्रक्रिया की जानकारी सौंपी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Sanjay Mishra appointed interim director of Enforcement Directorate for 3 months
India News

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के अंतरिम निदेशक बने संजय मिश्रा, 3 माह के लिए सरकार ने सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

तारिक अनवर और राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल की मौजूदगी में पूर्व एनसीपी नेता तारिक अनवर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Two people of Badaun die in explosion in Rasulpur cracker factory
India News

हे भगवान! यह क्या कर दिया, करवा चौथ से ठीक पहले उजड़ा रुचि और पूनम का सुहाग

27 अक्टूबर 2018

अखिलेश यादव-मायावती
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं सपा-बसपा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

