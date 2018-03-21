शहर चुनें

शमी-हसीन विवाद: कल सीएम ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात करेंगी हसीन जहां, बांटेंगी अपना दर्द

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 06:02 PM IST
क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन
क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन
क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात करेंगी। अपने पति के साथ कानूनी विवाद में उलझी हसीन ने ममता से मिल कर अपना दर्द बांटने की इच्छा जताई। 
वह सोमवार को ममता के कालीघाट स्थित आवास पर गई और मुलाकात का समय मांगने के लिए एक पत्र भी दिया। उसने इस महीने की शुरुआत में शमी के खिलाफ घरेलू हिंसा व कई अन्य महिलाओं के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस में इसकी शिकायत की थी।

महानगर के जादवपुर थाने में शमी व उसके परिवार के विभिन्न सदस्यों के खिलाफ विभिन्न गैर-जमानती धाराओं के तहत मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। शमी से इस मामले में पूछताछ के लिए कोलकाता पुलिस की एक टीम बीते रविवार से ही उनके पैतृक नगर अमरोहा (यूपी) में है। 

इस बीच, मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष अपना रिकॉर्ड कराने के बाद हसीन ने ममता से मुलाकात की इच्छा जताई थी। उसने कहा था कि सच की इस लड़ाई में उसे किसी का समर्थन नहीं चाहिए। लेकिन वह चाहती है कि ममता उसकी इस लड़ाई पर नजर रखें। हसीन चाहती है कि वह ममता को पूरे मामले से अवगत करा कर उनसे अपना दर्द बांटे।
