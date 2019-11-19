शहर चुनें

सीपीआईएम नेता बोले- इस्लामिक आतंकी केरल के माओवादियों को प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोझीकोड Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 01:46 PM IST
सीपीआईएम के कोझीकोड जिले के सचिव पी मोहनन
सीपीआईएम के कोझीकोड जिले के सचिव पी मोहनन - फोटो : ANI
कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (मार्कसिस्ट) के कोझीकोड़ जिले के सचिव पी मोहनन का कहना है कि मुस्लिम आतंकी संगठनों और माओवादियों के बीच एक रिश्ता है। उन्होंने कहा, 'इस्लामिक आतंकवादी अब केरल में माओवादियों को प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। माओवादियों की ताकत मुस्लिम आतंकी संगठन हैं जो पानी और उर्वरक देकर उन्हें पोषित कर रहे हैं। पुलिस को इस एंगल की जांच करनी चाहिए।'
मोहनन के आगे कहा, 'मुस्लिम आतंकी संगठन और माओवादियों के बीच एक रिश्ता है। नेशनल डेवेलपमेंट फ्रंट (एनडीएफ) और इस्लामिक फंडामेंटालिस्ट्स माओवादियों का समर्थन करने के लिए बहुत उत्साहित रहते हैं।'


