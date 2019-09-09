शहर चुनें

CPIM leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted from Srinagar to AIIMS on Supreme Court order

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद एम्स में भर्ती हुए माकपा नेता युसूफ तारिगामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 11:18 AM IST
युसूफ तारिगामी (फाइल फोटो)
युसूफ तारिगामी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय के आदेश पर सीपीआईएम (माकपा) नेता एम. युसूफ तारिगामी को सोमवार को नई दिल्ली स्थित एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यहां लाते समय एक डॉक्टर, एक रिश्तेदार और एक पुलिस अधिकारी भी उनके साथ था। यहां पहुंचते ही उन्हें तुरंत एम्स ले जाया गया।
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को तारिगामी को जल्द से जल्द श्रीनगर से दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती कराने का आदेश दिया था। जम्मू कश्मीर को विशेष दर्जा देने वाले अनुच्छेद 370 के अधिकतर प्रावधान केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पांच अगस्त को हटा लेने के बाद से ही तारिगामी श्रीनगर में नजरबंद थे।
article 370 yousuf tarigami cpim leader supreme court aiims delhi अनुच्छेद 370 युसूफ तारिगामी
