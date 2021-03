कोरोना के नए मामलों में मामूली गिरावट: पिछले 24 घंटे में 24,492 नए मरीज मिले, 131 की गई जान

India reports 24,492 new #COVID19 cases, 20,191

recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 1,14,09,831

Total recoveries: 1,10,27,543

Active cases: 2,23,432

Death toll: 1,58,856



Total vaccination: 3,29,47,432 pic.twitter.com/nYWgWBdEMy