लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: देश में आज लगे रिकॉर्ड 93 लाख से ज्यादा टीके, कुल आंकड़ा 62 करोड़ के पार

India has today administered over 93 lakh doses under its nationwide vaccination drive - highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of vaccination drive. In another significant achievement, India’s COVID vaccination coverage crossed 62 Crore: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/ESrxSKQJoA— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021
