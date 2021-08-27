बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Vaccination to touch 1 crore vaccination mark in a day in July 27 updates in Hindi

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: देश में आज लगे रिकॉर्ड 93 लाख से ज्यादा टीके, कुल आंकड़ा 62 करोड़ के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 27 Aug 2021 08:18 PM IST
भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण
भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के खिलाफ जंग में शुरू किया गया देशव्यापी टीकाकरण अभियान बेहद शानदार रफ्तार से बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को देशभर में 93 लाख से ज्यादा टीके लगाए गए। यह अभी तक एक दिन में टीकाकरण का सबसे ऊंचा आंकड़ा है। इसके साथ ही देश में कुल टीकाकरण की संख्या 62 करोड़ से अधिक हो गई।
india news national coronavirus vaccination coronavirus vaccination in india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

