दहशत: 24 घंटे में मिले कोरोना के 1.52 लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले, 839 की गई जान

India reports 1,52,879 new #COVID19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,33,58,805

Total recoveries: 1,20,81,443

Active cases: 11,08,087

Death toll: 1,69,275



Total vaccination: 10,15,95,147 pic.twitter.com/fIaVAfpviB