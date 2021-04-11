दहशत: 24 घंटे में मिले कोरोना के 1.52 लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले, 839 की गई जान

India reports 1,52,879 new #COVID19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Total cases: 1,33,58,805
Total recoveries: 1,20,81,443
Active cases: 11,08,087
Death toll: 1,69,275
Total vaccination: 10,15,95,147 pic.twitter.com/fIaVAfpviB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.