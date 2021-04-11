बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
दहशत: 24 घंटे में मिले कोरोना के 1.52 लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले, 839 की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Sun, 11 Apr 2021 10:10 AM IST
भारत में कोरोना मामले
भारत में कोरोना मामले - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर हर दिन बेहद खतरनाक होती जा रही है। रविवार को कोरोना वायरस ने महामारी के शुरुआत से लेकर अब तक के सारे रिकॉर्ड ध्वस्त कर दिए हैं। देश में लागू तमाम पाबंदियों के बावजूद बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 1.52 लाख से ज्यादा नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं कोविड से संक्रमित 839 लोगों की जान चली गई है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी है।
कोरोना वायरस के नए मामले और संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या ने लोगों में खौफ पैदा कर दिया है। देश में पिछले पांच दिन से लगातर एक लाख से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं, जो रविवार को डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा  हो गए।

 
 


 

india news national coronavirus covid-19
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

