कोरोना का कहर : पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 62,714 नए मामले, मौत के आंकड़ों ने बढ़ाई चिंता

India reports 62,714 new #COVID19 cases, 28,739 discharges, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 1,19,71,624

Total recoveries: 1,13,23762

Active cases: 4,86,310

Death toll: 1,61,552



Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782 pic.twitter.com/RWD288fXEz