कोरोना संकट: सरकार की केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को सलाह, लगातार निगरानी जरूरी

Union Home Secy urged constant vigilance regarding the evolving situation of COVID in UTs. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions&prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc:GoI

During the meeting, Dr VK Paul pointed out the criticality of the next 3 weeks for COVID response measures. UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for 3 weeks. A survey to promptly identify COVID positive people should be taken up, he stated: GoI