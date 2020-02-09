शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   CoronaVirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi write letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping

कोरोनावायस: पीएम मोदी ने चीनी राष्ट्रपति को लिखा खत, कहा- भारत किसी भी मदद के लिए तैयार

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 04:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी, शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी, शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायस को लेकर चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग को पत्र लिखा है। पीएम मोदी ने कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप को लेकर चीन के लोगों के साथ भारत की एकजुटता व्यक्त की। लिखा कि भारत चीन के लोगों के साथ है। पीएम मोदी ने चीन में कोरोनावायरस के प्रकोप से निपटने में भारत की तरफ से मदद की भी पेशकश की है।
विज्ञापन
चीनी राष्ट्रपति को लिखे पत्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस के कारण चीन में हुई मौतों पर शोक व्यक्त किया। सूत्रों ने बताया कि पीएम मोदी ने चीन के हुबेई प्रांत से भारतीय नागरिकों को निकालने के लिए चीन सरकार द्वारा प्रदान की गई सुविधा के लिए सराहना की।
 

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सीएफएल बल्ब
India News

घरों में जलने वाले सीएफएल व फिलामेंट बल्ब में ऐसा क्या है कि केरल ने इनपर लगा दिया प्रतिबंध

9 फरवरी 2020

आईटीबीपी के कैंप में चीन से लौटे भारतीय
India News

कोरोनावायरस: आईटीबीपी की निगरानी में छावला केंद्र में 406 लोग, सभी के टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
World

कोरोनावायरस: बांग्लादेश ने चीन में फंसे अपने 171 नागरिकों को वापस लाने की योजना रद्द की

9 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
रूसी के ‘चैनल वन’ में कोरोनावायरस पर चर्चा
World

कोरोनावायरस: संक्रमण के लिए रूसी मीडिया ने अमेरिका को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

9 फरवरी 2020

coronavirus
Business Diary

कोरोनावायरस का कहर: प्रभावित हो सकता है भारतीय फार्मा उद्योग

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट
India News

कोरोनावायरस: भारत में चीन से आने वाले लोगों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध, डीजीसीए का आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

narendra modi xi jinping coronavirus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों के दौरान मतदान के बाद मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: एग्जिट पोल में आप की प्रचंड जीत, सीएए-शाहीन बाग नहीं बन सका मुद्दा

9 फरवरी 2020

corona
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के ‘सरकारी तंत्र’ की अनदेखी ने फैलाई महामारी, अब तक 811 की मौत

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: टास्क में सिद्धार्थ ने नहीं दिया आरती का साथ, गुस्से में आई ये अभिनेत्री, कही ऐसी बात

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः लंबी लाइनों के बाद भी मुस्लिम, आरक्षित सीटों पर वोटिंग कम

9 फरवरी 2020

90 साल के श्याम सुंदर अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में इनके जज्बे को सलाम, शारीरिक अक्षमता भी नहीं बनी बाधक

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हनुमान मंदिर में केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः केजरीवाल के हनुमान मंदिर जाने पर भाजपा-आप में ट्वीट वार

9 फरवरी 2020

स्मृति और केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः महिलाओं को सलाह देने पर केजरीवाल-स्मृति इरानी में रार

9 फरवरी 2020

आधी आबादी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आधी आबादी ने लोकतंत्र में निभाई पूरी जिम्मेदारी

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः चौका-बर्तन कर महिलाएं घूंघट ओढ़कर मतदान करने निकलीं

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हुक्के के धुएं के साथ हवा में उड़ता गया जातिगत समीकरण

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुद्री सीमा नहीं पार कर सकेंगे मछुआरे, मदद के लिए इसरो ने बनाया खास ‘उपकरण’

श्रीलंका और पाकिस्तान से लगे गहरे समुद्र में भारतीय मछुआरों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुद्री सीमा पार करने से रोकने के लिए इसरो ने ऐसा ‘उपकरण’ तैयार किया है जो उनकी नौकाओं का पता लगाकर उन्हें संदेश पहुंचाकर सावधान करेगा।

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
odisha bus
India News

ओडिशा : बिजली के तार की चपेट में आई बस, छह की मौत, 40 घायल 

9 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण की तारीख का जल्द हो सकता है एलान, 19 फरवरी को ट्रस्ट की पहली बैठक

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

गोवा के आर्चबिशप फादर फिलिप नेरी फेराओ
India News

गोवा के आर्चबिशप ने केंद्र सरकार से सीएए वापस लेने की अपील की

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

भारत में चीन से आने वाले विदेशी नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश, डीजीसीए ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

एमएनएस की रैली
India News

मुंबई: एमएनएस का 'शक्ति प्रदर्शन' आज, राज ठाकरे बड़ी रैली को करेंगे संबोधित

9 फरवरी 2020

delhi elections bjp and aap call meeting after voting
India News

अमित शाह के साथ समीक्षा के बाद जावड़ेकर बोले- एग्जिट पोल्स सही नहीं, एग्जैक्ट पोल का करें इंतजार

9 फरवरी 2020

बीरभूम में सड़क हादसा
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: बीरभूम जिले में दो कारों की जबरदस्त टक्कर, दो की मौत, चार घायल

9 फरवरी 2020

delhi assembly elections 2020 Exit poll
India News

Exit Poll: सभी एग्जिट पोल में केजरीवाल सरकार, आप-भाजपा के वोट शेयर में इजाफा

9 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव बोले-केजरीवाल की हार तय, कहा-बीजेपी हारी तो कभी नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव

एग्जिट पोल में भले ही आम आदमी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता दिख रहा हो लेकिन बीजेपी इसे मानने को तैयार नहीं। नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरे बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव ने केजरीवाल की हार को तय बताया है।

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 1:29

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

सुपरमून 1:38

नौ फरवरी को दिखेगा 2020 का पहला सुपरमून, 14 गुना बड़ा और 30 गुना ज्यादा चमकीला होगा चांद

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:42

भारत में चीन से आने वाले विदेशी नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश, डीजीसीए ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

poetry in parliament loksabha rajyasabha 6:10

Poetry in Parliament - सियासत की पंचायत में शेर-ओ-शायरी के पंच

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

कार
India News

अहमदाबाद में लगा एक से बढ़कर एक विंटेज कारों का मेला, विंटेज मोटरसाइकिल का भी दिखा जलवा

9 फरवरी 2020

पी. परमेश्वरन
India News

जनसंघ नेता और आरएसएस प्रचारक पी. परमेश्वरन का निधन, उपराष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया शोक

9 फरवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

9 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ब्लड टेस्ट बताएगा भविष्य में अंधेपन का डर तो नहीं, भारत में 40 फीसदी बुजुर्ग इस समस्या से जूझ रहे

9 फरवरी 2020

कोलाबा के ससून डॉक में लगी आग
India News

मुंबई: कोलाबा के ससून डॉक के पास कबाड़ गोदाम में लगी आग पर काबू, कोई हताहत नहीं

9 फरवरी 2020

कोर्ट
India News

न्याय मिलने के मामले में 18 राज्यों की सूची तैयार, महाराष्ट्र अव्वल तो गुजरात आठवें पायदान पर

9 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited