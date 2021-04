कोरोना की सुनामी: 24 घंटे में मिले 2.74 नए मरीज, 1619 की गई जान, सक्रिय मामले 19.29 लाख के पार

India reports 2,73,810 new #COVID19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,50,61,919

Active cases: 19,29,329

Total recoveries: 1,29,53,821

Death toll: 1,78,769



Total vaccination: 12,38,52,566 pic.twitter.com/gseG8on7Oe