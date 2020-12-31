शहर चुनें
भारत में कोरोना के नए कोरोना स्ट्रेन से संक्रमित मिले 25 लोग, सभी को किया गया आइसोलेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 31 Dec 2020 11:16 AM IST
कोरोना जांच (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना जांच (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
भारत में ब्रिटेन वैरिएंट जीनोम के संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। देश में जीनोम अनुक्रमण के बाद अबतक 25 मामलों का पता चला है। एनआईवी पुणे लैब द्वारा चार और आईजीआईबी दिल्ली में नए अनुक्रमित मामला है। सभी 25 संक्रमितों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में आइसोलेट किया गया है। यह जानकारी स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने दी है।
