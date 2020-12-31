भारत में कोरोना के नए कोरोना स्ट्रेन से संक्रमित मिले 25 लोग, सभी को किया गया आइसोलेट

A total of 25 cases of mutant United Kingdom virus detected in India after genome sequencing. Four new cases found by NIV, Pune and one new case sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation at health facilities: Union Ministry of Health#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HkC2taSkHg— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.