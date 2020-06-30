शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 30th june Unlock1 Day thirty, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: बिहार में कोरोना विस्फोट, एक ही दिन में रिकार्ड 394 नए मामले आए सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 12:45 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 30th june Unlock1 Day thirty, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 5,48,318 हो गई है। इनमें से 2,10,120 सक्रिय मामले हैं। जबकि अब तक 3,21,723 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और 16,475 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
लाइव अपडेट

12:43 AM, 30-Jun-2020

असम में कोरोना के 302 नए मामले आए सामने

सोमवार को असम में कोरोना के 302 नए मामले सामने आए। इनमें से गुवाहाटी सिटी से केवल 172 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। नए आंकड़े के अनुसार राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 7794 हो गई है, जिनमें 5333 लोग स्वस्थ, 2447 सक्रिय मामले और 11 मौतें शामिल हैं:- राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा
Coronavirus Updates: बिहार में कोरोना विस्फोट, एक ही दिन में रिकार्ड 394 नए मामले आए सामने

बिहार में सोमवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों के पीछले सारे रिकार्ड टूट गए। राज्य में एक ही दिन में रिकार्ड 394 नए मामले सामने आने से संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9,618 हो गईः-राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग

यहां पढ़ें 29 जून (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
