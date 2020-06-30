Coronavirus Updates: बिहार में कोरोना विस्फोट, एक ही दिन में रिकार्ड 394 नए मामले आए सामने

LiveCoronavirus Updates: बिहार में कोरोना विस्फोट, एक ही दिन में रिकार्ड 394 नए मामले आए सामने
302 new #COVID19 positive cases detected in Assam on 29th June. Out of these, 172 cases were reported from Guwahati City in last 24 hours. Total cases 7794, recovered 5333, active cases 2447, deaths 11: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/Yd0dqSg89j— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
Bihar reports highest single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases; tally now 9,618: State health department— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कोरोना वायरस के चलते देश में जारी प्रतिबंधों में राहत देने की श्रंखला में केंद्र सरकार ने 'अनलॉक' के दूसरे चरण के दिशानिर्देशों की घोषणा कर दी है।
29 जून 2020