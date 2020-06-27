शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 27th june Unlock1 Day twenty seven, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: गोवा के सीएम ने कहा- कोरोना के सामुदायिक प्रसार को स्वीकारना ही होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 01:47 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 27th june Unlock1 Day twenty seven, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
नमूना लेता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 4,90,401 हो गई है, जिनमें से 1,89,463 सक्रिय मामले हैं।
  • देशभर में अब तक 2,85,637 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और 15,301 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
लाइव अपडेट

01:47 AM, 27-Jun-2020

तेलंगाना में 985 नए मामले सामने आए

तेलंगाना में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 985 मामले सामने आए, 78 मरीज ठीक हुए और सात मरीजों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कुल मामलों की संख्या अब 12,349 हो गई है। इनमें से 7,436 सक्रिय मामले हैं, कुल 4,766 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और कुल 237 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, तेलंगाना
01:41 AM, 27-Jun-2020

असम में 273 नए मामले

असम में शुक्रवार को रात 11:40 बजे तक कोरोना के 273 नए मामले सामने आए। राज्य में अब कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 6,919 हो गई है। इनमें से 4,247 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 2,660 सक्रिय मामले हैं और नौ लोगों की मौत हुई है। -हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री
01:01 AM, 27-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः गोवा के सीएम ने कहा- कोरोना के सामुदायिक प्रसार को स्वीकारना ही होगा

गोवा में कोरोना के सामुदायिक प्रसार को स्वीकारना होगा: सावंत
पूरे राज्य से कोरोना के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। हमें कहना होगा कि यह सामुदायिक प्रसार है, हमें इसे स्वीकार करना होगा। -प्रमोद सावंत, मुख्यमंत्री, गोवा

यहां पढ़ें 26 जून (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
