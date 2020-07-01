Coronavirus Updates: गोवा में भाजपा विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव, ईएसआई अस्पताल में भर्ती

01:21 AM, 01-Jul-2020

गोवा में भाजपा विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव

गोवा में एक भाजपा विधायक के कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्हें ईएसआई अस्पताल में भर्ती किया जा रहा है। -प्रमोद सावंत, मुख्यमंत्री, गोवा

A BJP MLA in Goa has tested positive for #COVID19. He is being shifted to ESI Hospital: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant