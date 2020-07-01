शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1 July Unlock2 Day one, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: गोवा में भाजपा विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव, ईएसआई अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 01:43 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1 July Unlock2 Day one, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
भारत में लगातार कोरोना के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now

खास बातें

  • भारत में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या हुई 566840
  • देशभर में कोविड-19 से कुल 16893 लोगों की मौत
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

01:43 AM, 01-Jul-2020

विश्व में संक्रमितों की संख्या डेढ़ करोड़ के पार

वर्ल्डोमीटर के मुताबिक विश्व में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 10,512,726 हो गई है। जबकि 5,730,230 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 511,015 हो गई है।
विज्ञापन
01:21 AM, 01-Jul-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः गोवा में भाजपा विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव, ईएसआई अस्पताल में भर्ती

गोवा में भाजपा विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव
गोवा में एक भाजपा विधायक के कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्हें ईएसआई अस्पताल में भर्ती किया जा रहा है। -प्रमोद सावंत, मुख्यमंत्री, गोवा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि ने रचाई दूसरी शादी, ऐसे हुई थी पत्नी 'आशिन' से मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से पहले ही अपडेट हो गया था विकिपीडिया! फैंस ने लगाई अमित शाह से न्याय की गुहार

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

एक बार फिर दूल्हा बनकर सुर्खियों में आए विधायक अमनमणि, यहां देखें शादी की खास तस्वीरें

30 जून 2020

शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

स्कूलों में इस दिन से होगी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई, छठे सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थी नहीं किए जाएंगे प्रमोट

30 जून 2020

स्पाइस 2000 बम
India News

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई थी तबाही, उसे भारी मात्रा में खरीदने की तैयारी में भारत

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चीन नहीं संभाल पा रहा 'डिजिटल झटका', कहा- भारत से करेंगे प्रतिबंध हटाने की मांग

30 जून 2020

सूअरों में पाया जाने वाला जी4 वायरस एक और वैश्विक महामारी का कारण बन सकता है
World

G4 Virus: एक और वैश्विक महामारी ला सकता है चीन में मिला यह वायरस, जानिए सबकुछ

30 जून 2020

pm modi
India News

पीएम मोदी ने छठी बार देश को किया संबोधित, जानें प्रधानमंत्री के संबोधन की प्रमुख बातें

30 जून 2020

indian government apps
Mobile Apps

बेहद काम के हैं ये सरकारी मोबाइल एप, आपके फोन में जरूर होने चाहिए

30 जून 2020

समा एल मासरी
World

कौन है मिस्र की बेली डांसर जिनकी तस्वीरों को समाज के लिए माना जा रहा खतरा

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जानिए क्या है एक देश एक राशन कार्ड का मतलब पीएम मोदी ने किया है जिसका जिक्र

पीएम मोदी ने मंगलवार को देश को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक देश एक राशन कार्ड का भी उल्लेख किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए सरकार काम कर रही है। लेकिन क्या है एक देश एक राशन कार्ड का मतलब? जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

30 जून 2020

सोनम वांगचुक 3:03

सोनम वांगचुक ने चाइनीज एप को बैन करने को बताया सराहनीय कदम, बोले-ऐसा करना था जरूरी

30 जून 2020

पीएम मोदी 3:26

पीएम मोदी ने किया एलान नवंबर तक गरीबों को मिलेगा मुफ्त राशन समेत देश-दुनिया की बड़ी खबरें

30 जून 2020

टिकटॉक बंद 3:03

भारत में 59 चीनी एप बैन होने से टिकटॉक को भारी नुकसान, चीन को इतना मुनाफा पहुंचाता था टिकटॉक

30 जून 2020

पीएम मोदी 2:36

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का एलान, 80 करोड़ गरीबों को नवंबर तक मिलेगा मुफ्त अनाज

30 जून 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बोकोको बोरिसोव
India News

मास्क ना लगाने पर इस देश के प्रधानमंत्री पर लगा था जुर्माना, पीएम मोदी ने किया जिक्र

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक देश के प्रधानमंत्री पर नियमों का पालन ना करने पर लगे जुर्माने का जिक्र किया है

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार
India News

कांग्रेस का पलटवार, रक्षा मंत्री रहते हुए शरद पवार ने 1962 की गलतियों को क्यों नहीं सुधारा

30 जून 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी आज सिर्फ 16 मिनट बोले- कोरोना काल का दूसरा सबसे छोटा संबोधन

30 जून 2020

कोरोना मरीजों के शव को गड्ढे में फेंकते कर्मचारी
India News

एक ही गड्ढे में दफन कर दिए कई कोरोना मरीजों के शव, वीडियो वायरल, जांच शुरू

30 जून 2020

उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा
India News

चीनी सरकारी मीडिया के संपादक ने कसा तंज तो आनंद महिंद्रा से मिला ये करारा जवाब

30 जून 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने अपने 16 मिनट के भाषण में दो बार किया छठ का जिक्र, नवंबर तक बढ़ी अन्न योजना

30 जून 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गरीब कल्याण योजना का विस्तार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 16 भारतीय भाषाओं में किए ट्वीट

30 जून 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited