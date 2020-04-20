शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus India: work start in Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha secretariats and Central government offices, departments of Bihar government resumed functioning

राज्यसभा और लोकसभा सचिवालय में 30 दिन बाद दोबारा काम शुरू, बिहार सरकार के विभाग भी खुले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 12:26 PM IST
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
देश में लागू लॉकडाउन के दौरान राज्यसभा और लोकसभा सचिवालय में 30 दिनों के बाद आज से दोबारा काम शुरू हो गया है। प्रवेश के समय सभी वाहनों को सेनिटाइज किया जा रहा है। कोरोना वायरस की वजह से सचिवालय में 24 मार्च से काम बंद था।
राज्यसभा और लोकसभा सचिवालय में आने वाले कर्मचारी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली के शास्त्री भवन में पहुंचने वाले अधिकारियों के शरीर के तापमान की जांच की जा रही है। सरकार के अंतर्गत आने वाले कार्यालयों ने आज से कार्य करना शुरू कर दिया है।

केंद्र सरकार के कार्यालयों के अलावा लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिहार सरकार के विभागों ने भी सीमित कर्मचारियों के साथ दोबारा काम करना शुरू कर दिया है।
 
 
coronavirus india rajya sabha lok sabha

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

