राज्यसभा और लोकसभा सचिवालय में 30 दिन बाद दोबारा काम शुरू, बिहार सरकार के विभाग भी खुले

Delhi: Rajya Sabha staff wait for elevators at the secretariat, while standing in marked circles, in a bid to maintain #SocialDistancing.— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat resume work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/hJEN8slpK4
Patna: The departments of Bihar government have resumed functioning from today, amid COVID19 lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/1ue0qhxauJ— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
