कोरोना: 26 दिन बाद मिले तीन लाख से कम नए केस, नहीं थम रही मौत की रफ्तार, 24 घंटे में 4106 की गई जान

India reports 2,81,386 new #COVID19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,49,65,463

Total discharges: 2,11,74,076

Death toll: 2,74,390

Active cases: 35,16,997



Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460 pic.twitter.com/RJCDwbzyha