शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 4th April Eleventh day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2547 हुई, अब तक 62 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 07:52 AM IST
Coronavirus India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 4th April Eleventh day of lock down Corona pandemic
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस का कहर देश में लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना मामलों की संख्या में 478 की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। देश में कुल पॉजिटिव मामले 2547 हो गए हैं, जिनमें 2322 सक्रिय मामले हैं। वहीं, अब तक 62 की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 162 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

07:48 AM, 04-Apr-2020

अफवाह फैलाने के आरोप में एक गिरफ्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में पुलिस ने व्हाट्सएप से कोरोना वायरस पर अफवाह फैलाने के आरोप में बहरिया से मोहम्मद साहिद को गिरफ्तार किया है।

विज्ञापन
07:40 AM, 04-Apr-2020

आईआईटी रुड़की ने बनाए कम लाकत वाले फेस शील्ड

आईआईटी रुड़की ने एम्स ऋषिकेश के हेल्थकेयर पेशेवरों की कोविड-19 से फ्रंटलाइन सुरक्षा के लिए कम लागत वाला फेस शील्ड विकसित किया है। फेस शील्ड का फ्रेम 3-डी प्रिंटेड है और कोरोना रोगियों के वार्ड में प्रवेश करते समय स्वास्थ्यकर्मी अन्य सुरक्षा उपकरणों के साथ इसका उपयोग कर सकेंगे। बड़े पैमाने पर इसके निर्माण में प्रति शील्ड की लागत मात्र 25 रुपये है।

07:28 AM, 04-Apr-2020

India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2547 हुई, अब तक 62 लोगों की मौत

रेलवे ने खाली पड़े डिब्बों को बनाया आइसोलेशन वार्ड
ओडिशा की राजधानी भुवनेश्वर में कोरोना से निपटने की तैयारी के लिए 261 रेल डिब्बों को पृथक वॉर्ड में बदलना है जिनमें 46 कोचों में काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। वहीं, बिहार की राजधानी पटना में पूर्व मध्य रेलवे द्वारा आइसोलेशन कोच का निर्माण किया गया है। राजेंद्र नगर टर्मिनल रेलवे स्टेशन पर खड़ी ट्रेनों में ये तैयारियां की गई हैं।


मध्यप्रदेश के मोरेना में दस नए मामले
मध्यप्रदेश के मोरेना में दस नए संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। कलेक्टर प्रियंका दास ने बताया कि सभी संक्रमित दुबई से लौटे संक्रमित युगल के रिश्तेदार हैं। हालांकि, परिवार के 18 सदस्यों के रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आए हैं।



यहां पढ़ें 03 अप्रैल (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस का कहर
World

अमेरिका में खोजी गई कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का सफल परीक्षण, वायरस से लड़ने को पर्याप्त एंटीबॉडीज बनाने में सक्षम

4 अप्रैल 2020

tablighi jamaat
India News

14 राज्यों में तब्लीगी जमात से जुड़े 800 लोग संक्रमित, सरकार ने कहा-एक गलती से बढ़े मामले

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Arvind Kejriwal And Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 'किंग खान' को कहा शुक्रिया तो शाहरुख बोले- 'आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, थैंक यू मत करो'

3 अप्रैल 2020

Covid 19: Air India cancels its flights till 30 april 2020
India News

कोरोना वायरस संकट के बीच 30 अप्रैल तक के लिए एयर इंडिया की सभी उड़ानें रद्द  

3 अप्रैल 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
Kanpur

यूपी: सामूहिक नमाज अदा करने से पुलिस ने रोका, सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने ईंट, पत्थर, कुल्हाड़ी से किया हमला

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
poulomi das
Television

सीरियल 'कार्तिक पूर्णिमा' की हीरोइन का सोशल मीडिया में निकला चांद, लोगों को नहीं हो रहा बोल्डनेस पर यकीन

3 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस महानिदेशक मनोज यादव
Chandigarh

खुलासा: नूंह में छिप गए थे आधे से ज्यादा जमाती, 106 विदेशी समेत 1305 हरियाणा पहुंचे, पासपोर्ट जब्त

3 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus lockdown in uttarakhand: Six Jamaati Detected Corona Positive Today, Total 16 patients
Dehradun

Coronavirus uttarakhand: छह और जमाती मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव, प्रदेश में अब 16 पहुंची संक्रमितों की संख्या 

3 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

क्या है नौ मिनट लाइटें बंद होने का गणित? बिजली विभाग के सामने होगी बड़ी चुनौती

3 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील
City and States Archives

कानपुर की जिस मस्जिद में रुके थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव उस इलाके को सील कर सैनिटाइजेशन शुरू, लोगों में दहशत

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक के हुबली में नमाज अदा करने से रोकने पर गुस्साए लोग, पुलिसकर्मियों पर किया पथराव

कर्नाटक के हुबली में नमाज अदा करने से रोकने पर गुस्साए लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर जमकर पथराव किया।

3 अप्रैल 2020

भारत में लॉकडाउन 2:07

कोरोना लॉकडाउन: पीएम मोदी के संबोधन पर बोले पी चिदंबरम, ‘कामकाजी, कारोबारी वर्ग हुआ निराश’

3 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:11

कोरोना 'पॉजिटिव': 5 दिन का बच्चा बना कोरोना फाइटर, जीत गया महामारी कोरोना से जंग

3 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय 1:25

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय: 14 राज्यों में तब्लीगी जमात से कोरोना के 647 मरीज आए सामने

3 अप्रैल 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:33

कोरोना के लक्षण नहीं दिखने पर भी वायरस से पीड़ित हैं लोग, इनसे बचना है जरूरी

3 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

hridayeshwar singh bhati
India News

17 साल के दिव्यांग ने कोरोना से लड़ने को दी अपने राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों की राशि

राजस्थान के एक 17 वर्षीय दिव्यांग लड़के ने कोरोना वायरस महामारी के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई के लिए पीएम-केयर्स फंड में वे 2 लाख रुपये दान कर दिए हैं, जो उसे दो राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार हासिल करने पर मिले थे।

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Covid 19: Air India cancels its flights till 30 april 2020
India News

कोरोना वायरस संकट के बीच 30 अप्रैल तक के लिए एयर इंडिया की सभी उड़ानें रद्द  

3 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2301 हुई, जानें किस राज्य में कितने मरीज

3 अप्रैल 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीडियो संदेश के जरिए पीएम मोदी का देश को संबोधन, बोले- सभी ने अनुशासन का परिचय दिया है

3 अप्रैल 2020

बिपिन रावत(फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना से प्रभावित पड़ोसी देशों की मदद करेगी नौसेना और सेना, डीआरडीओ भी देगा साथ

4 अप्रैल 2020

थॉमस अब्राहम और उनकी पत्नी
India News

93 साल के पति और 88 साल की पत्नी ने कोरोना से जीती जंग, 25 दिन बाद अस्पताल से छुट्टी

4 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया प्रधानमंत्री का संदेश, सुबह 9:30 बजे से ही करने लगा था ट्रेंड, लोगों ने तहे-दिल से किया स्वागत

4 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited