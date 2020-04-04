India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2547 हुई, अब तक 62 लोगों की मौत

LiveIndia Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2547 हुई, अब तक 62 लोगों की मौत
Prayagraj: Police has arrested one, Md Saheed in Bahariya on charges of spreading rumours on #Coronavirus via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/WAyx4pzzHh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for first line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from #COVID19. The frame of face shield is 3D printed: IIT, Roorkee pic.twitter.com/NvKqzRbFl0— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: 10 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Morena. All of them are kin of a Dubai-returned couple who had tested positive earlier. Priyanka Das, Collector says," samples of the other 18 family members have been found negative." (3.4) pic.twitter.com/GSHarTW1A3— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
राजस्थान के एक 17 वर्षीय दिव्यांग लड़के ने कोरोना वायरस महामारी के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई के लिए पीएम-केयर्स फंड में वे 2 लाख रुपये दान कर दिए हैं, जो उसे दो राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार हासिल करने पर मिले थे।
4 अप्रैल 2020