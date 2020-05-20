शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
भाजपा एमएलसी ने किया कंटेनमेंट जोन में प्रवेश, आपदा प्रबंधन और आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 12:58 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा एमएलसी सुरेश धास के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस कंटेनमेंट जोन पाटन सांगवी में कथित तौर पर प्रवेश करने को लेकर आश्ति से भाजपा एमएलसी सुरेश धास के खिलाफ आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम और भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 188, 269, 270 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
coronavirus in maharashtra suresh dhas bjp

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
