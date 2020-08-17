पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए कोरोना के 57,982 मामले, 941 लोगों की हुई मौत

Spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020
The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Ihs6ueNBST
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.