पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए कोरोना के 57,982 मामले, 941 लोगों की हुई मौत

Spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Ihs6ueNBST