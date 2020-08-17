शहर चुनें
पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए कोरोना के 57,982 मामले, 941 लोगों की हुई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 09:35 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

देश में कोरोना वायरस के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इसी बीच पिछले 24 घंटे में वायरस के 57,982 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 941 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। परिवार एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा सोमवार को जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार देश में कोरोना मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 26,47,664 पर पहुंच गई है। इसमें 6,76,900 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 50,921 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं 19,19,843 लोग ऐसे हैं जो ठीक हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है।
