Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 159 नए मामले, मुंबई में 54 लोगों की मौत

12:10 AM, 31-May-2020

असम: 159 नए मामले सामने आए

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को राज्य में कोरोना के 159 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रदेश में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1216 हो गई है। इनमें 1046 मामले सक्रिय हैं। वहीं संक्रमण से अब तक चार लोगों की मौत हुई है।

Assam reported 159 new cases of #COVID19 yesterday, taking total number of cases to 1216 out of which 1046 cases are active. Four people have succumbed to the infection so far: Assam Health Department pic.twitter.com/DGDv4JdWce