Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 159 नए मामले, मुंबई में 54 लोगों की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 159 नए मामले, मुंबई में 54 लोगों की मौत
Assam reported 159 new cases of #COVID19 yesterday, taking total number of cases to 1216 out of which 1046 cases are active. Four people have succumbed to the infection so far: Assam Health Department pic.twitter.com/DGDv4JdWce
— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'
2 मार्च 2020