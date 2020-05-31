शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 31 Lockdown4 Day fourteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 159 नए मामले, मुंबई में 54 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 12:30 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 31 Lockdown4 Day fourteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 173763 हो गई है। इसके साथ ही 82370 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और अब तक 4971 लोगों की मौत हुई है। भारत में रिकवरी रेट 4.51 फीसदी से बढ़कर 47.40 हुआ है। देश में 1 जून से 30 जून तक लॉकडाउन जारी रहेगा।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:10 AM, 31-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः असम में 159 नए मामले, मुंबई में 54 लोगों की मौत

असम: 159 नए मामले सामने आए
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को राज्य में कोरोना के 159 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रदेश में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1216 हो गई है। इनमें 1046 मामले सक्रिय हैं। वहीं संक्रमण से अब तक चार लोगों की मौत हुई है।

Assam reported 159 new cases of #COVID19 yesterday, taking total number of cases to 1216 out of which 1046 cases are active. Four people have succumbed to the infection so far: Assam Health Department pic.twitter.com/DGDv4JdWce

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस lockdown 4.0
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अनलॉक में क्या खुलेगा क्या बंद रहेगा
India News

आठ जून से लागू होगा अनलॉक का पहला चरण, एक जून से ई-पास की अनिवार्यता समाप्त

30 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : प्रदेश में मिले आज 33 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, कुल मरीजों की संख्या हुई 749

30 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
अनलॉक में क्या खुलेगा क्या बंद रहेगा
India News

पटरी पर लौटेगी जिंदगी, तीन चरणों में खुलेगा लॉकडाउन, 8 जून से खुलेंगे मंदिर-मॉल्स

30 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

UNLOCK1: स्कूल, सैलून, शॉपिंग मॉल्स, अनलॉक-1 में जानें क्या खुलेगा क्या नहीं

30 मई 2020

साक्षी का पति अजितेश
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी के पति अजितेश ने जिस युवक को पीटा, वो कर चुका है पीसीएस प्री क्वालीफाई

30 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
हिंदुस्तान का सबसे पढ़ा-लिखा शख्स
Bizarre News

हिंदुस्तान का सबसे पढ़ा-लिखा शख्स, लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है नाम

30 मई 2020

हाइड्रोक्सीक्लोरोक्वीन और एजिथ्रोमाइसिन
Health & Fitness

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए इन दो दवाओं का कॉम्बिनेशन हो सकता है जानलेवा: शोध

30 मई 2020

स्कूल के दिनों में बॉलीवुड सितारे
Bollywood

PHOTOS: स्कूल के दिनों में ऐसे दिखते थे आपके पसंदीदा सितारे, कुछ को तो यकीनन नहीं पहचान पाएंगे

30 मई 2020

एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो)
Business

पायलट कोरोना संक्रमित, मॉस्को जाने वाला एयर इंडिया विमान आधे रास्ते से दिल्ली लौटा

30 मई 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

इस तरह मजदूरों के लिए भोजन और घर पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था करते हैं सोनू सूद, ऐसे जुटाते हैं आर्थिक मदद

30 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मोदी सरकार-2 के 1 साल पर प्रियंका गांधी का तंज, ट्वीट किया यूपी के शख्स का सुसाइड नोट

कांग्रेस (Congress) की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी (Priyanka Gandhi) ने शनिवार को मोदी सरकार-2 के एक साल के जश्न पर वार किया है

30 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 2:24

लॉकडाउन 5.0: 30 जून तक रहेगा लॉकडाउन, अनलॉक-1 में जानें क्या खुलेगा क्या रहेगा बंद

30 मई 2020

मानसून 1:04

2 दिन पहले ही मानसून ने केरल में दी दस्तक, जल्द मिलेगा झमाझम बारिश का मजा

30 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 5.0 1:57

लॉकडाउन 5.0: कोरोना प्रभावित शहरों और रेड जोन में सख्ती, यहां मिल सकती छूट

30 मई 2020

तेंदुआ 1:25

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ तेंदुए के हमले का वीडियो, नासिक में दो लोगों पर किया जानलेवा वार

30 मई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited